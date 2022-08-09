Chamisa Deploys Aides To The Heroes Celebrations

By James Gwati-CCC, senior officials attended the country’s 42nd Heroes commemorations held at the national shrine in the capital Monday.

The CCC lawmakers said they attended the Heroes celebrations with the blessings of their party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Charlton Hwende, the CCC secretary general, posted pictures of their attendance on Tuesday.

Posted Hwende:

Yesterday we joined the rest of the country in paying our tribute to the thousands of young men and women who took up arms to liberate the country. President Chamisa deployed us to represent our Party.

