Five Perish In Head-On Crash

Spread the love

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 33km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road on 06/08/22 at around 1520 hours.

A motorist, who was driving a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board towards Harare, collided head-on with a Scania rigid truck which had no passengers.

Five people, including the driver of the Nissan Note, died on the spot, while one passenger sustained severe injuries.

Names of the victims will be released in due course.- ZRP

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...