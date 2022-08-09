Zanu PF Man Threatens To Shoot CCC Supporter

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent CCC member, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF hooligan for wearing party regalia.

One Majuta pointed a gun at Muzvondiwa in Chirumanzu South on Friday.

Majuta threatened to kill Muzvondiwa. See CCC statement below:

“VIOLENCE ALERT: One of our members from Chirumanzu South, Emmanuel Muzvondiwa, was attacked by a Zanu PF thug named Majuta for wearing our regalia.

The thug had a gun, pointed it at our member as he ordered him to remove #CCC regalia.

The matter has been reported to the nearest police station. We condemn this gangsterism by Zanu PF”.

