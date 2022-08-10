Allow Diasporans To Vote, President Chamisa Tells Zanu PF Regime

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has stressed the importance of the diaspora vote.

Commenting on the elections in Kenya, President Chamisa said Zimbabweans in the diaspora should be allowed to vote.

The right to vote is fundamental, according to the CCC leader.

“GIVING CITIZENS A VOICE….The right to vote is so fundamental.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote

@ZECzim

. It’s doable. Well done Kenya and

@IEBCKenya

for enabling the Diaspora vote.

#RegisterToVoteZW,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

