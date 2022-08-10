CCC Donates Cement To Rural Community

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has donated cement for the construction of a clinic in Chipinge.

According to CCC Diaspora Affairs Minister, Clifford Hlatywayo, the party is determined to upgrade the health system in the country.

Hlatywayo wrote on Twitter :

“Citizens First!

Yes, we are honoring our heroes who fought for all to get basic social services including healthcare.

Donating cement for the construction of a community clinic at Machona Village in Chipinge South.

Yes, we the ordinary &we are going to build our clinic together. https://t.co/57HAlAbakL

