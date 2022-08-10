Marry Chiwenga Attends Courts In An Ambulance

Spread the love

By- Estranged Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s former wife, Marry, was Wednesday taken to court in an ambulance and later wheeled into the courtroom for her hearing.

This forced Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka to defer the ruling on her application for exceptional jurisdiction to August 19 after noting that she could not comprehend court proceedings because of her ill health.

Marry is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga when he was in hospital in South Africa.

Marry in her application, argued that the court had no jurisdiction to preside over the matter as the alleged offence occurred in South Africa.

Her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa requested for deferment of the ruling to allow Mubaiwa to recover from her ailment.

Last week, Marry was issued with a warrant of arrest after she failed to walk into the courtroom because of her ailing condition.

The warrant was cancelled today.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...