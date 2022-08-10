Mnangagwa Claims Western Powers Plotting Zanu PF Downfall

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Western powers cannot teach democracy to Zimbabweans because they oppressed the country and denied its citizens the right to self-determination for decades.

In his address to the nation at the 42nd Heroes Day Commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre on Monday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe attained democracy through a protracted armed struggle. He said:

In line with my administration’s commitment to upholding the democracy bequeathed to us by our fallen heroes and heroines, Zimbabwe is unrelenting in its pursuit to entrench constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance and respect for human rights.

We cannot be taught democracy by those who denied us democracy. The heroes we honour fought for democracy and the equal access to justice we are enjoying as a country.

Let us, therefore, individually and collectively, protect it from all forms of abuse and desecration, more so, by those who never came to our help during the brutal oppressive years under white settler colonial regime.

Albeit as a peace-loving nation, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

The United States, Britain and their allies imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the Millenium citing the breakdown of the rule of law and violation of human rights.

However, the ZANU PF-led government insists the Western countries imposed sanctions to punish Zimbabweans for repossessing land from white farmers and redistributing it to the landless black majority.

NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...