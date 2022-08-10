Teachers for ED a Sleeping Tablet for Teacher Trade Unionism

By Dr Takavafira Zhou| In an attempt to silence teachers’ call for the restoration of purchasing power parity of their salaries to US$540 a masquarade Teachers for Economic Development (ED) has emerged with the intention to divert teachers from crucial labour issues into some warped and imagined economic development in a country that is in recession due to neo-liberal policies pursued by gvt. Worse still this masquarade has solicited for Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s assistance in order to launch its provincial and national structures and granted permission on 25 July 2022. Teachers must smell a rate, and to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Venceremos

Dr Takavafira M. Zhou, Ptuz President

