Macheso Lights-Up Australia

By-Sungura music King, Alick Macheso, is in Australia with his new music album.

Macheso landed in Australia Wednesday with Gemma Griffiths for their performance in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend.

He will be promoting his 12th album titled “Tinosvitswa Nashe,” which he recently launched.

“Musicians Alick Macheso & Gemma Griffiths are set to perform in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend,” read a post by state media.

