Macheso Lights-Up Australia
11 August 2022
By-Sungura music King, Alick Macheso, is in Australia with his new music album.
Macheso landed in Australia Wednesday with Gemma Griffiths for their performance in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend.
He will be promoting his 12th album titled “Tinosvitswa Nashe,” which he recently launched.
“Musicians Alick Macheso & Gemma Griffiths are set to perform in Perth on Friday & Sydney on Saturday. Then Melbourne and Brisbane next weekend,” read a post by state media.