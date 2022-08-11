ZimEye
1/2 The ZRP reiterates that motorists should stop, assist the injured, if necessary, and report all road traffic accidents to the Police within 24 hours. On 10/08/22, ZRP Beitbridge recorded a fatal hit and run road traffic accident where an unknown male adult was hit by an— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 11, 2022
2/2 unidentified motorist, who was driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle at the 371km peg along Bulawayo Beitbridge Road. The victim died on the spot, and the motorist did stop after the accident.
