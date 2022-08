Ailing Chiwenga In Another Health Scare

Spread the love

By-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has checked in at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale for his routine health check-up.

ZimLive reports that the ailing Vice President was seen at the elite health facility Thursday.

Chiwenga has been receiving medical treatment in China for an undisclosed ailment.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...