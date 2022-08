Chiwenga In Hospital For Stomach Surgery

Spread the love

By-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was admitted Thursday at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale for his routine health check-up.

ZimLive reports that the ailing Vice President is set to undergo surgery to relieve some discomforts in his stomach.

Chiwenga has received medical treatment in India and China for an undisclosed ailment.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...