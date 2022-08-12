Chiwenga Speaks On Stomach Surgery

By-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has refuted reports that he was Thursday admitted to a local health care centre for stomach surgery but admits visiting the said hospital.

Local online news partial yesterday reported that Chiwenga, who doubles as the Minister of Health and Child Care, was admitted to Borrowdale Trauma Center for a routine check-up.

The news site said that the Vice President arrived at the elite health centre just before 3 PM in a six-vehicle convoy where he was “due to have surgery to correct some discomfort in his stomach. It must be routine, otherwise, he would have gone to China.”

In a video clip circulating, Chiwenga suggested that the reports were untrue, adding that he had every right to visit health institutions as a minister of Health. Watch the video below for more:

