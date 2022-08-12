Hit And Run Victim Identification. Police Appeals To The Public

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to members of the public who have missing relatives to assist in the identification of a victim of a hit and run road traffic accident.

Police said the victim is a male adult, whose body was found lying along Kirkman Road between Bishop Gaul and Monavale Roads on the 23rd of June 2022.

A police statement reads:

The victim was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans trousers. Anyone with information to contact the Officer in Charge Harare Traffic on 0242 788558 or 0771 464678, National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

