“I Am Not Sick”: VP Chiwenga

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Minister of Health and Child Care has denied reports saying he was yesterday admitted to the Trauma Centre and Hospital for a “long-planned procedure.”

ZimLive Friday reported that Chiwenga arrived at the Trauma Centre and Hospital in Borrowdale just before 3 PM in a six-vehicle convoy where he was “due to have surgery to correct some discomfort in his stomach. It must be routine, otherwise, he would have gone to China.

In a video clip circulating, Chiwenga suggested that the reports were untrue adding that he had every right to visit health institutions as a minister of Health.

“Am I not allowed to visit a friend who wants to set up a hospital for open heart surgery? Should I not visit an institution to see the new equipment that they have bought? How do I execute my mandate and visit my hospitals as health minister?” said Chiwenga in a video doing the rounds on social media.

