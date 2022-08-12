Missing Zvishavane Minor’s Body Found Decapitated

By A Correspondent- The decapitated body of a minor (10) most likely killed for ritual purposes was found in Zvishavane after the girl went missing for three days.

The beheaded body of Tadiwanashe Chakavanda Hove from Tichaona Village under Chief Mazvihwa, who was doing Grade 3 at Gwemombe Primary School, was found at the family homestead on Friday.

The missing head was later brought to a neighbour’s door by a dog. An axe and knife suspected to have been used in the murder were found, according to sources.

Admire Simango, a family member of the deceased, confirmed the story to The Mirror. Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile up to the time of going to print.

The child went missing on Wednesday last week, and Police were alerted on Friday, said Simango.

“The killer was not experienced as he failed to get rid of the tools. An axe and a knife reportedly identified as tools used to brutally axe the child were found,” he said.

-Masvingo Mirror

