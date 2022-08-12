Sikhala Clocks Two Months Behind Bars

By- CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala and his counterpart Godfrey Sithole have clocked 59 days in remand prison since their arrest in Nyatsime.

The bail hearing of the two for their first charge of inciting the June 14 Nyatsime violence has been rolled to Tuesday 16 August 2022 for oral bail submissions.

This was after the defence lawyers failed to access all the documents in the file.

Lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, who is seconded by the Zimbabwe NGO Forum and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights was at the Harare Magistrates’ court tracking Sikhala’s file.

Sikhala and Sithole are citing changed circumstances, but the State is opposing saying the accused have not placed any changed circumstances to compel the court to revoke its earlier decision to deny them bail.

The two legislators, together with a dozen other Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party activists, were arrested on the 14th of June and charged with inciting the violence which erupted during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

They have all been denied bail twice by both the Magistrates and High Court and they are in Chikurubi Maximum security prison.

On top of charges of inciting violence, Sikhala was hit with fresh charges of obstructing the course of justice based on the same circumstances.

