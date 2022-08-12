Yellow Sunday For Masvingo

By-The opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is Sunday addressing party supporters at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo.

The CCC Masvingo rally will celebrate the party’s victory in the March 26 2022, by-elections.

Despite being launched early this mostly by former MDC Alliance members, CCC won all four Masvingo Urban by-elections. It, however lost to ZANU PF in Chiredzi, Chivi and Mwenezi.

Chamisa confirmed that he will address the rally in an interview with The Mirror on Thursday morning. He said:

I will be in Masvingo on Sunday for Citizen thank you rallies. As you know, we were in Gwanda and other places where we won.

In Masvingo, our four councillors won on March 26 by-election. So we will be thanking the people of Masvingo for voting for our councillors.

The four councillors are Rocky Kamuzonda (Ward 3), Aleck Tabe (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Richard Musekiwa (Ward 7).

The seats fell vacant after the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora recalled all MDC Alliance councillors believed to have been aligned to Chamisa who was leading the party before he was deposed by the courts.

