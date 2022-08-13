ZimEye
1/3 The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Trojan Mine, Bindura where Regis Ruza (19) allegedly attacked his mother, Dorcas Chigudhu (55) and fatally stabbed her once on the thigh with a kitchen knife before locking himself in a toilet on 10/08/22.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 11, 2022
2/3 The suspect, who seemed mentally disturbed, was taken to Bindura Hospital where he was treated and discharged into Police custody. On the same date at around 2000 hours the suspect got unconscious and was referred back to Bindura hospital where he was pronounced dead
3/3 on admission. The body has since been taken to Bindura Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.