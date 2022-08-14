Chamisa Warms Up For Mucheke Rally

By- The opposition CCC has confirmed the attendance of the party leader, Nelson Chamisa, at today’s rally in Masvingo’s Mucheke rally.

This is despite Zanu PF’s attempts to block the opposition’s thank you meeting with Masvingo supporters.

CCC posted early Sunday:

MASVINGO THANK YOU RALLY: Today, we thank citizens of Masvingo at Mucheke Stadium for their huge support of the Yellow Movement at the last by election. The celebration rally will be addressed by our Change Champion in Chief.

