Kenya Elections- Ruto Congratulates Winners

By- Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto has sent a congratulatory message to the coalition’s aspirants who secured seats in Tuesday’s General Election.

The Deputy President especially lauded the female leaders who have been elected in various capacities across the country, saying they had broken barriers. He posted on Twitter on Saturday:

Congratulations to all election winners. In particular, we celebrate the many women who have broken barriers to climb the political ladder. Best wishes as you embark on your new responsibilities. Hustlers are counting on you.

Meanwhile, vote tallying entered its fourth day on Friday at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to have announced the results for all the various seats by Monday, August 15, per the law, which gives it seven days to tally and announce the results.

Preliminary presidential election results suggest that there is a tight race between William Ruto and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

