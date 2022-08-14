Thandelike asks: when will Chamisa hand over Presidency to Mahere?

By A Correspondent | An NGO worker, Thandekile Moyo has written asking when the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa will hand over power to someone else.

Writing on Saturday, she indicated she expects a politician to step down when they have failed to take over power.

“If ZANU PF rigs again, will Chamisa contest again in 2028?,” she asked.

She then printed a list of different people who include, the jonny-come-late ZANU PF daughter of privilege, and unapologetic Presidential wishful, Fadzayi Mahere.

