Thandelike asks: when will Chamisa hand over Presidency to Mahere?
14 August 2022
By A Correspondent | An NGO worker, Thandekile Moyo has written asking when the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa will hand over power to someone else.
Writing on Saturday, she indicated she expects a politician to step down when they have failed to take over power.
“If ZANU PF rigs again, will Chamisa contest again in 2028?,” she asked.
She then printed a list of different people who include, the jonny-come-late ZANU PF daughter of privilege, and unapologetic Presidential wishful, Fadzayi Mahere.