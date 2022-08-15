Attacks Against Tsitsi Dangarembga Shameful

Spread the love

Editor –

The shameful and barbaric persecution of celebrated author Tsitsi Dangarembga by the autocratic junta in Zimbabwe is a brutal assault to free speech and free expression. I dedicate this poem in solidarity with the affable Dangarebga!

THE HOUR GLASS

Under candle light,

Reflecting last night,

The melting memory

Wax of affable Tsitsi,

The mental ethanol

At the foot of

Our candle stick!

Merciful Giver rescue

Her dim soul wagon

Jackknifed between

The go and stop twins

Of life traffic lights.

Infidels have hijacked

And mutilated free speech!

Were anger, the fuel ink

In the tank of politics,

She navigates not on the wrong lane

Yet in filthy dock her fate she learns,

Were prison cells potato fields,

We would consume our Democracy

Longing for Freedom Day.

My Tsitsi! My citizen! My Icon!

By Collen Kajokoto

-Kajokoto is a persecuted Zimbabwe poet and a human rights defenders.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...