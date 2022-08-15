Businessman Loses US$70k To Armed Robbers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Business Simba “Buju” Ndoro, lost US$70 000 when armed robbers struck at his office in Shamva on Saturday.

Ndoro, who is the president and owner of Division One side, Simba Bhora, told H-Metro he was notified about the robbery just after arriving in Kadoma.

His team played a ZIFA Northern Region Division One League match against CAM & Motor at Rimuka on Saturday.

Ndoro said he was informed the robbery occurred a few minutes after the cash had been delivered at his office.

I don’t know what to say, I’m very disappointed.

“When I was informed about it, for a moment, I thought it was a joke or something and there was nothing that I could do because I had just arrived in Kadoma.

“The matter was reported to the police and they are still investigating.

“I don’t know what I have done wrong to deserve this.

“The blow is too heavy for me to just move on,” said Ndoro.

The employees are saying the money was delivered safely from Harare and it was business as usual when the man who delivered the cash left.

“They are saying they were caught off guard by the armed robbers, who took every cent in sight,” he narrated.

Cases of armed robberies have been on the rise in the country.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...