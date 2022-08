Chamisa Says Is A Soldier At Heart

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa told his supporters in Masvingo Sunday that he was a soldier.

Chamisa said even Vice President Constantino Chiwenga knows this.

Said Chamisa:

Chiwenga knows that I grew up at Manyame Airbase… in the Airmen’s Mess, in the Sergent’s Mess. I had gone for training, and was going to become an airman.. Chiwenga knows it that I am trained, that when I stand up, I am not turning back

