DeMbare Overcome Battling Tenax

Dynamos kept their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Tenax at Vengere Stadium on Sunday.

The Harare giants headed into the clash aiming to take advantage of log leaders FC Platinum’s share of the spoils with Black Rhinos at Mandava yesterday.

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 89th minute after Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges had failed to break the organized Tenax backline.

Ralph Kawondera put the final nail on the Tenax coffin when he doubled Dynamos’ advantage a minute later.

At the National Sports Stadium, William Manondo’s second half solitary strike propelled resurgent CAPS United to a 1-0 victory over battling Bulawayo City, in an encounter which saw the visitors having two late goals disallowed under controversial circumstances.

At Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs beat ZPC Kariba 2-0 through goals from Obriel Chirinda and Diego Musiyiwa, while the visitors replied through Mosses Demera.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

