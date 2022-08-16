Sundowns Thrash Rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat missed a second half penalty in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 4-0 demolition of Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today.

The 31-year old has only scored one goal against his former paymaster and got the perfect opportunity to better that record when Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute after Kgaogelo Sekgota was brought down in the box.

Billiat stepped up but Masandawana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived to his right to brilliantly deny the Zimbabwean.

Sundowns got their goals through Gastin Sirino, a brace from Peter Shalulile and Ethiopian hotshot Abubeker Nassir.-Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

