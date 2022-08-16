Chipezeze Finds New Base In SA

Former Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is reportedly on the verge of joining South African Motsepe Foundation Championship side Magesi Football Club.

The 32-year old shot-stopper left Baroka after the Limpopo-based was relegated from the DStv Premiership at the end of last season.

South African publication FarPost, reports that the former Chicken Inn goalkeeper is training at Magesi, who are also based in Limpopo and on the verge of joining them.

Magesi were promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the second tier of South African football, last season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

