ZESA Disrupts President Chamisa Rally

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The panicky Zanu PF regime instructed ZESA to switch off power at Mucheke Stadium in bid to disrupt President Nelson Chamisa’s Thank You Rally.

The CCC leader addressed thousands of party supporters in Masvingo on Sunday.

Speaking at the rally, CCC organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, said :

“Our supporters have been arrested and the regime has impounded vehicles belonging to our members.

This shows the regime is in panic mode.

They have also blocked kombis from ferrying our supporters to Mucheke Stadium.These are desperate measures.”

Hundreds of CCC supporterd walked to the venue.

The presence of police presence and water cannons could not stop thousands of CCC supporters and residents from attending the rally.

About 40 000 supporters attended the rally.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...