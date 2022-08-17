Doctor, 9 Others Hauled To Court For Murder

By A Correspondent- A medical doctor based at Karoi District Hospital, and nine accomplices, who include an anaesthetist, a nurse and laboratory scientist, have been arrested for the alleged murder of William Hwede.

Tatenda Panavanhu (30), Talent Chikonje (26), Author Madzonganyika (26), Tichaona Murovanidze (34), community health nurse Remainder Gunguvu (55) and his son aged 16, Destine Gunguvu (29), anaesthetist Farai Mutowo (39), laboratory scientist Justice Makaya (34) and Brighton Kadziyanike (30) appeared before Karoi regional magistrate Godswill Mavenge charged with murder.

The 10 were initially remanded in custody before being granted $10 000 bail each.

The 10 have been ordered to reside at their given addresses, report to CID Karoi every Friday and not interfere with witnesses as part of their bail conditions.

Allegations are that on July 10 at around 10pm, Hwede was spotted by Chikonje, a private security guard at Karoi District Hospital, trying to break into the Bedsitters’ Staff Block.

He alerted his colleagues Mudzonganyika and Murovanidze, who were also on duty, and they apprehended Hwede.

They bashed him behind the staff quarters and alerted other residents by shouting they had caught a thief.

Gunguvu and his son, as well as Dhliwayo, responded to the screams and went to the scene. They joined in assaulting Hwede, with Gunguvu allegedly striking the intruder with a hammer, on the head several times

Chikonje went to the main gate of the hospital and asked for a truncheon from one security guard, Ezekiel Vheremu, and assaulted Hwede.

Dhliwayo allegedly poured water on Hwede and forced him to eat chillies.

Mutowo, who was driving a Toyota Prado, also arrived at the scene and allegedly joined in assaulting Hwede using a stick

Makaya, Panavanhu and Kadziyanike then joined the assault.

Trymore Madzura, a homeless man, witnessed the nine assaulting Hwede.

Madzura was threatened by the accused, who chased him away.

Constable Stephen Shambara witnessed the assault, while coming from Chikangwe, and took the licence plates of the Toyota Prado and gave them to the police.

When Hwede was unconscious, they dumped him at an open space.

His body was found on July 12 and taken to Chinhoyi General Hospital for a post-mortem. H Metro

