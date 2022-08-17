Grace Receives Mugabe’s SADC Award

Spread the love

By-The former first lady Grace Mugabe has received an award given to the late statesman by SADC in Kinshasa, DRC.

Grace received the award during the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, where the organisation’s founders were honoured for their role in its formation.

The Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), the forerunner of SADC, was a memorandum of understanding on common economic development signed in Lusaka, Zambia, on 1 April 1980.

All the founding fathers of the regional bloc are now late. These were:

Zimbabwe: Robert Gabriel Mugabe

Angola: Agustinho Neto

Botswana: Seretse Khama

Eswatini: King Sobhuza II

Malawi: Hastings Kamuzu Banda

Mozambique: Samora Machel.

Tanzanian: Julius Kambarage Nyerere

Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda

The awards were received by family members of the former Presidents.

More: The Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...