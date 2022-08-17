JUST IN: Waverley Plastics Founder’s Daughter Arrested

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove| Amanda Cohen, the daughter to Waverley Plastics Private Limited owner Victor Cohen has been arrested for defaulting on community service.

This is despite the fact that she had appealed against the sentence at the High Court which meant that the ruling of the lower court had been suspended until the determination of the appeal.

According to ZimEye sources, Amanda Cohen was picked at the Harare Magistrates Court where she had gone for another pending matter.

She was detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison and will be taken to Mbare Magistrates Court in the afternoon.

Amanda Cohen is embroiled in an inheritance dispute with her nephew Aron Vico who has shut out Victor Cohen’s children out their father’s companies Waverley Plastics and Waverley Blankets.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...