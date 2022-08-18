Chamisa Has Nothing To Offer Matebeleland People, Says Mthwakazi Leader

By A Correspondent| Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo has accused Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa of speaking about Gukurahundi only to solicit for Matabeleland votes.

Addressing a rally in Bulawayo early this year, Chamisa promised to address the Gukurahundi once he assumes state power.

But MRP believes Chamisa was only grandstanding in order to win voted.

“This is one of his campaign strategies and I advise our people not to be carried away. No Shona person will solve our problems. They won’t because they want to take advantage of us all the time,” Moyo said.

“If he is genuine, he should be saying this (talking about Gukurahundi) everywhere he goes because even his kinsmen should know about his plans. But he knows that addressing Gukurahundi may not be acceptable to Mashonaland people which is why he talks about it only when he is in Matabeleland,” he said.

“He (Chamisa) says that Zanu cannot settle Gukurahundi because they are perpetrators. Nelson Chamisa and everyone should know and admit that Gukurahundi was not politically motivated. Instead, it was tribally motivated. Zanu implemented Gukurahundi not on its behalf but on behalf of the entire Shona community also,” Moyo said

