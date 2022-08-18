“Mnangagwa Perfume Demonic”

Tinashe Sambiri| Zimbabweans have flatly rejected a deodorant brand that seeks to spruce up embattled Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s image.

The brand seeks to popularize the Zanu PF leader before the 2023 polls.

Observers say Mr Mnangagwa’s support base is dwindling at a shocking rate.

Below are comments on the “Mnangagwa perfume”…

New General:

“Ummmm cant believe what am seeing people are dying because of the lack of medication and some Ediot is selling Ediot perfume, this is Ediotic!”

Cornwell Manyere:

“Better hangu kufamba ndichinhuwira vanhu panyama handi pfee pfeeredze mweya wama dhimoni.”

Ngoni Danzwa :

“No to demonic perfumes.

FreeJobSikhala.”

Mai Two:

“That will be the end of the relationship. If it turns out to be a joke then that will be a very expensive joke that will cost the relationship.”

Munashe Munetsi:

“Zimbabwe will never be a COLOGNE again.”

