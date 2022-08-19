CCC Youth Leader Confronts Mnangagwa Over Sikhala Detention

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC Youth leader, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has challenged the Zanu PF leader, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release jailed party members and officials.

Chuma described the detention of CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala as unconstitutional and callous.

“This level of cruelty and dictatorship can never be tolerated. @JobSikhala1 like any other citizen deserves freedom.

The abuse has just become too much fellow citizens.

Mass action is the answer to this kind of madness!

FreeJobsikhala

FreeGodfreySithole

FreeNyatsime13,” Chuma wrote on Twitter.

