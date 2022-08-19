Former Highlanders Coach Finds New Club In Botswana

Former Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has joined a club in Botswana.

Mpofu, who was sacked from his position at Bosso in May, has signed one year contract with the Botswana Premier League side.

The deal has an option for a one-year extension.

The club confirmed the news in a statement: “Masitaoka Football Club is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Mpofu as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the new season with immediate effect.

“The Zimbabwean-born mentor joins the club on a one-year contract, with an option to extend.”

Commenting on the appointment, Executive

Chairman, Mr Godfrey Ratlhaga, said: “We are delighted to welcome coach Mpofu to

Majatlhaga to take up this important role in our Technical Team.

“He has an impressive CV and his track record speaks for itself, he brings a massive football experience and ideas to the club as we implement changes that we believe are necessary for the future of this club.”

Mpofu becomes the latest Zimbabwean coach to work in the Botswana top-flight after the likes of Max Moyo, Luke Masomere, Willard Khumalo, Barry Daka, Raphael Phiri, Paul Moyo, Madinda Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, Shepherd Murape, Clever Hunda, Ezekiel Mpofu, Roy Barreto, and Bongani Mafu.

Gumbo is still in the league, coaching Sua Flamingoes.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

