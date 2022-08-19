Madhuku Fumes Over ZEC Extortion
19 August 2022
By James Gwati-National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku has complained about exorbitant fees charged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for parties to register candidates.
ZEC announced that political parties should pay US$500 000.00 for it to register all their MPs.
Madhuku complained on Twitter:
Excessive, undemocratic and unconstitutional. ZEC fails to appreciate that a ” free and fair” election starts from that being a candidate must not be unaffordable to an ordinary politician. The amounts MUST be substantially reduced. US$500K for a party to field ALL candidates?