Tatelicious Deserted By Boyfriend

By Dorrothy Moyo | The Sweden based sociallite Tatelicious Karigambe, experienced the longest 24 hrs in her life ever yesterday, when she was dumped by her boyfriend.

Tatelicious Karigambe

Tate, as she is affectionately called, reveals she was ditched when a group of Zimbabweans contacted the man in her life to discourage him from loving her. Her claims could not be independently verified.

It was 10hrs later when she bounced back online to reveal that the couple has reconciled.

She said:

He’s moving in today to live with me.

So those who where texting him please hurry up these are your final moments.

I will be always checking his phone BECAUSE HE IS MY BOYFRIEND, HE IS THE ONLY MAN I KNOW IN TERMS OF MY VIRGINITY , I GAVE IT TO HIM,I MEAN THE FRONT NOT THE BACK.

THE BACK IS NOW RETIRED , ITS TIME FOR MY FRONT SUSPENSION TO BOOM🤣🤣🤣🤣

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 let your Queen be serviced with a strong masculinic pipeline.

The reputation of our country is at stake let me represent you well well🤣🤣🤣🤣

Ndayenda kwava mwene vangu kunombosiya murume ndimboita zvemariro.

My mother in law is lovely I love her so at least ndane support so zvinenge zvene future.

I love my Boyfriend but kakusada imbwa dzangu aka ndiko kari kundifemba.

Uye mazi jerasi kurudo rwandinarwo naVaMutarisi.

But I love him .

Let me pray for it first nekumbopinda mu n’anga.

I love him ❤❤❤

Moral_Lesson

Ukanetswa nemurume enda unochemera mai vake 🥰🥰🥰

