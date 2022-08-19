You Can’t Arrest People Power, President Chamisa Tells Mr Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot arrest people power.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Friday.

Mr Mnangagwa is incessantly tormenting known Zanu PF opponents.

CCC officials and members have been denied bail by the regime.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“We don’t fight for victory. We fight from victory. WE, The Citizens, are the victorious forces! Blessed day to you fellow citizens.

#RegisterToVoteZW #WeTheCitizens #fakapressure.”

