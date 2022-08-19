Zimbabwe Out Of COSAFA Under 23 Qualifiers

Spread the love

Zimbabwe will miss another international tournament due to the FIFA ban.

The country was suspended from all international football activities following the government’s interference in running the local game.

The sanctions have seen the national teams disqualified from competitions like Afcon 2023, COSAFA Cup, CHAN, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Women’s Champions League.

Zimbabwe will miss another tournament after being dropped from the U23 AFCON Qualifiers.

The Young Warriors were excluded from the competition’s draw scheduled for Thursday, 18 August.

The qualifiers will involve thirty-eight teams, including nine from the COSAFA region.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique and Namibia will begin their campaign in the first round, while South Africa and Zambia received a bye due to their higher ranking.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...