Police “Kill” CCC Activist

By- Reports coming from Chitungwiza suggest that Police in the dormitory town allegedly killed an opposition CCC activist.

Zimeye was told that the activist, Tawanda Zvinowanda was abducted and taken to Unit L cemetery, where the police detectives severely beat him.

Said the sources:

No formal booking was done after they left him at Makoni police. He was found dead this morning in the police cells. More to follow….

Tawanda Zvinowanda was abducted and taken to Unit L cemetery were he was severely beaten by @PoliceZimbabwe detectives. No formal booking was done after they left him at Makoni police. He was found dead this morning in the police cells. More to follow…. pic.twitter.com/P6zIJY7Hvz — Lacto (@CaptainWamba) August 18, 2022

