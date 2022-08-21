Another Bootlicker Buys Mnangagwa Scarf, Pays US$300K Cash

Spread the love

By- A Dubai billionaire Mr Shaji UI Mulk has paid US$300 000 cash for President Mnangagwa’s scarf.

The scarf was sold at the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa’s fund-raising dinner held for her Angel of Hope Foundation.

He also donated oxygen concentrators worth US$250 000 at the event held last night at State House.

Speaking at the event Mr Mulk’s spokesperson, Mr Paul Tungwarara who is the Presidential Investment Adviser in Dubai said the billionaire is excited about investing in Zimbabwe.

“This just the beginning of good things, a lot more is coming,” said Mr Tungwarara.

Mr Mulk is behind the US$500 million Zimbabwe Cyber City project which will see construction of a state-of-the-art complex in Mt Hampden.

The facility will house the Mulk Tower, projected to be the tallest building in Africa.

This is part of the investments that the billionaire promised to undertake in Zimbabwe earlier this year following his meeting with President Mnangagwa at the 2020 Dubai Expo in the United Arab Emirates.

-Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...