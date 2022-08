Is Dunira Zanu PF Trojan Horse For Masvingo?

Zanu PF youths in Masvingo province are reportedly trying to convince Dunira to come back to politics as they are saying he helped ED a lot under Mugabe era.They are also saying he has a golden heart which is good for the community

“Ndiye ari kudiwa nevanhu Dunira asi iye haachade politics,wakamira nemukuru zvakanyanyisa nguva yaMugabe uye une mwoyo wakanaka zvikurusa,dai vakuru vataura adzoke kuti Zanu PF itore Masvingo Urban” said one Zanu PF youth provincial member

Dunira has been helping poor people despite their political views

