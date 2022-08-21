Mbare Drug Dealer Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A well known Mbare drug dealer yesterday appeared in court after being allegedly found in possession of crystal meth worth over $500 000.

Chipo Murerawanhu, a repeat offender with other pending cases, appeared before Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje.

Allegations are that on August 15, at around 5pm, police acted on a tip-off that Murerawanhu was going to Glen View 1 to supply the drugs in a Toyota Wish.

The police ambushed her when she arrived in Glen View and searched her.

They recovered 3 satchels of the drugs stashed in her bra.

The recovered drugs, which tested positive for crystal meth, weighed 114 grammes, with a street value of $558 600.

-HMetro

