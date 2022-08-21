Police Ban Chamisa Kariba Thank You Celebrations

By-Police in Kariba have interdicted CCC supporters from celebrating by-election victory in the border town.

The police said the CCC supporters should not toy-toy in any procession, on foot or using motor vehicles.

They had planned to celebrate the party’s victory in the recently-held Ward 5 by-election.

The rally will be held on 28 August 2022 at Nyamhunga Stadium in the resort town.

Interim CCC Mashonaland West spokesperson, Blessing Mandava told NewZimbabwe.com that party leader Nelson Chamisa will address the rally. Said Mandava:

We are happy to have been given the green light by the police to hold our celebratory rally, which will be graced by our change champion in chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

A clearance letter from Officer Commanding Kariba police district, a Chief Superintendent A. Sibanda, addressed to interim CCC Kariba district chairman, George Masendu, reads in part:

Please note that your application was approved. You are required to abide by your agenda of the day.

You are to hold the said rally at Nyamhunga Stadium on the said date and times, that is 28 August 2022 from 0900hours to 1600hours.

No procession is allowed either by foot or by vehicles since it also needs a separate notification which also attracts its own demands.

CCC was also ordered to abide by the law in curbing the spread of COVID-19, which includes wearing face masks in public.

The party’s candidate, Tonderai Chikwati polled 303 votes against ZANU PF’s Kudakwashe Mafusire, who garnered 175 ballots in the Kariba Ward 5 by-election.

CCC holds eight out of nine council wards in Kariba Urban, with ZANU PF having only one.

