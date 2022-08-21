Time For Exodus- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| The people of Zimbabwe have suffered for four decades under Zanu PF oppression.

The scenario can be compared to the biblical dispensation when the Israelites were oppressed by the Egyptians.

Making reference to the biblical situation, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa assured the nation of the anticipated freedom from Zanu PF repression.

“THE CRIES HAVE BEEN HEARD…

And now the cry of the Israelites has reached Me,and I have seen how severely the Egyptians are oppressing them. Therefore, go!

I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring My people the Israelites out of Egypt.Exodus 3:9-10.

Blessed sabbath beloved! #Godisinit,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...