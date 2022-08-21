ZACC Impounds Wadyajena Cars

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has confiscated two state-of-the-art vehicles belonging to Zanu PF Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

These cares were intercepted Friday by Zimra at the Beitbridge border post en route to South Africa.

ZBC posted on Twitter Saturday:

Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s luxury cars are being towed off from the Beitbridge Border post. They are said to be taken back to Harare ZACC offices.

Wadyajena was granted bail Thursday in another case of fraud and money laundering involving more than US$5 million.

He is jointly charged with suspended Cottco Chief Executive Officer Pious Manamike, suspended Cottco marketing manager Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, also of Cottco, are jointly charged with Pierpont Moncroix Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited and Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Limited.

Wadyajena and the Cottco bosses are alleged to have converted money meant for the importation of bale ties and bought 25 trucks through Mayor Logistics, where Wadyajena is believed to be a director and allegedly diverted a second order for ties to energy companies.

