Chevrons Lose To India Again

Spread the love

Zimbabwe was defeated again by India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

India won by 5 wickets to seal the 3-match series by a 2-0 victory.

Zimbabwe’s Sean WIlliams was the top run-scorer for his side with a 42-run. Ryan Burl followed with 39.- Pindula News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...