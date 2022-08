Mai Titi Doubting Authenticity Of Marriage Certificate

Controversial socialite Felistas Murata is looking for a lawyer to verify the authenticity of her marriage certificate with her United States based husband Tinashe Maphosa.

Posting on Facebook, Mai Titi said she is looking to dissolve her marriage to Maphosa hence the need to seek legal advise on the authenticity of her certificate.

