Villarreal Stun Atletico Madrid

Villarreal left it late at the Civitas Metropolitano as Unai Emery’s side snatched a win near the end against Atletico Madrid courtesy of strikes by Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno.

The Yellow Submarine were the better side throughout. Yannick Carrasco almost scored late on for Atletico, but a spectacular save by Geronimo Rulli kept him out…

Late strikes from Gerard Moreno and Yeremi Pino for Villarreal were enough for the Yellow Submarine to secure their first win over Atletico Madrid in eight league games, as the visitors came out on top 2-0 at the Civitas Metropolitano in La Liga.

Villarreal proved to be the team that were on top for much of the first period, and Unai Emery’s side thought they had taken the lead in the 33rd minute.

A free-kick from deep by Dani Parejo towards the back post was met by a diving header by Juan Foyth, who sent the ball back into the centre of the area for Gerard Moreno, who then rattled the crossbar from a couple of yards out. The forward subsequently got the rebound into the net, but the referee ruled out the goal for handball by the striker.

The home side grew into the game in the second half, but it was Unai Emery’s team who eventually broke the deadlock with just over fifteen minutes to play.

Yeremi Pino capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Atletico wing-back Nahuel Molina to send a shot into the bottom-left corner beyond Jan Oblak.

Los Colchoneros thought they had levelled it just seven minutes later, as Yannick Carrasco’s effort from a couple of yards out was spectacularly saved on the goal-line by Geronimo Rulli. Seconds earlier, Matheus Cunha’s header crashed off the bar.

Molina’s evening went from bad to worse as he was sent off for violent conduct after elbowing the back of Alex Baena’s head in stoppage time.

Villarreal added a second through Gerard Moreno to secure a priceless victory.- Eurosport

